Wanamingo area veterans

Wanamingo area veterans, pictured from left, front, Duane Hanson, Stu Hegseth, Jim Kittelson, Fred Halvorson, Ray Hegseth, John Tiller, Don Solberg and Chuck Fredrickson. Back, Jason Benson, Gary Bakko, Larry Van De Walker, Jim Kiffmeyer, Kurt Carlstrom, Dan Torkelson, Gary Shelstad, Gary Floan, Elias Floan, Tim Hazen and Eric Dierks. (Photo courtesy of Wanamingo Honor Guard)
