At the Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club's March meeting, 4Her's brought food items to donate in honor of National Food Shelf Month.
On Feb. 27, Holden was recognized at the AMC Legislative Conference to accept the Community Leadership Award for their service project, which helped support the All Seasons Community Food Shelf in Kenyon.
Some important dates coming up are the tag deadline for livestock, which is May 15. and the Annual 4-H Hog Roasts April 26 at the Goodhue Lions Building. Tickets for the roast have been distributed to members — please contact any 4Her to purchase a ticket.
— Ashley Rechtzigel, Holden-Hi Lites reporter.