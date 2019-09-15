The Kenyon High School class of ‘64 invites the classes of ‘63 and ‘65 to join it for a pre-reunion get-together at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at the Kenyon VFW. Bring a dish to share.
KHS class of '64 invites other classes to pre-reunion
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
