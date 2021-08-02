The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring Cookies on the Trail on Saturday, Aug. 7, as part of Red Wing’s River City Days summer festival scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 6-8. Music will also be provided by Caroline Priore, a fiddler and singer-songwriter from the Sogn Valley in southeastern Minnesota. Her music is inspired by classic folk artists as well as traditional Irish music. Priore’s first album, “Notes Left Over,” is available on Spotify and Apple Music. She is also a member of the Irish band Amongst the Reeds, who will perform at Welch Station on the Cannon Valley Trail on August 14.
Voices of the Valley events are held Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the Welch Trail Station, 26674 144th Ave Way, Welch. This location can also be accessed by driving if you’d like to enjoy the events but aren’t able to bike the trail.
More Voices of the Valley events are scheduled throughout the summer, weather permitting.
Aug. 14 – Amongst the Reeds, Irish band
Aug. 21 – InTandem, Brenda Owens and Lee Mensinger
Aug. 28 – Tom Peschges, guitar and vocals
Sept. 4 – Flatt and Square, old-timey bluegrass band
For more info, go to cannonvalleytrail.com.