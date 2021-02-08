February 1946
The sophomore class sponsored a new yells contest for Kenyon High School. The yell chosen for first place was “Hep! Hep! Show your pep! Ginger up and catch the step, Fight! Fight! With all your might! Clean ‘em up and do it right! Rah! Rah! Kenyon!” Second place was “Wicky, Wacky, Wow! Chick, Chacky, Chow! We’re all right. We can fight! We’re going to show you how!”
Scouting in Kenyon received a good boost when more than 200 fathers, sons, and other community men gathered for a Father-Son Banquet at First Lutheran Church. L. G. Picha served as toastmaster, and the Holden Male Quartet provided music. Gene Knowlton, who is working on his Eagle Scout Badge, spoke on behalf of the Kenyon Boy Scout Troop. For the evening, the principal speaker was Halsey Hall, a sportswriter for the Minneapolis Star-Journal and radio sports commentator, was in fine form with his entertaining sports stories.
February 1961
Gary Strandemo, Kenyon High School freshman, was invited to workout with the Minnesota Twins baseball players this summer by Twins manager Cookie Lavagetto when Lavagetto visited here recently. The Twins manager said his club will encourage promising young athletes to work out with the team at Metropolitan Stadium.
Frank Held presented the keys of a new 1961 Chevrolet to Layne Buckingham, Kenyon High School driving training instructor. This is the fifth consecutive car furnished to the local school by Held Chevrolet. The dual control car is equipped with seat belts to comply with new regulations.
February 1971
The Kenyon High School wrestlers finished in sixth place in the HVL Conference Tournament. The Vikings picked-up points from Dan Torgerson’s second place, Bob Khlar and Jeff Floren’s third-place finishes, Tom Sahl’s fourth place, and Ty Benson, Grant Meese, and Ken Fordahl’s sixth-place finishes. Kenyon’s top wrestler, Rick Galley, did not compete due to an injury.
Eighty-two Brownies, Junior Cadettes, and Senior Girl Scouts entertained their mothers at a Valentine’s Day Party. The sixth-grade scouts presented the flag ceremony. Brownie Cindy Hegseth and Senior Scout Elaine Weisbecker read poems. Mrs. Leonard Lerfald made and decorated heart-shaped cookies for all in attendance. Those receiving prizes were Mrs. David Burow, Susan Gloss, Mrs. Lerfald and Lynn, Mrs. Kenneth Flom, Rozie Hagberg, Mrs. Leonard Mugjerd and Cheryl.