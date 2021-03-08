March 1946
The Kenyon High School basketball team advanced to the District 4 basketball tournament finals by defeating Zumbrota in the quarterfinals and upsetting Northfield 40-39 in the semi-finals.
Their season came to an end when they lost in the finals to Faribault in the championship game 39-31. Howie Bergh and John Salzman were named to the All-District team.
Here is the latest cheer created by Donna Nesseth and Ilene Underdahl. "Chickory Chic, Chala, Chala! Rah, Rah, Rah! Balica, walica, can't you see? Kenyon's out for a victory."
March 1961
Two veteran supervisors of adjoining townships represent 85 years of public service. Martin Kindseth, 89, has served 46 years as a Kenyon Township supervisor and retires from the board this year. Eighty-five-year-old Martin A. Flom has served on the Holden Township board for 39 years.
His name appears on the ballot this year for another three-year term.
Two Kenyon High School students received superior ratings in the District 4 speech contest.
Winning top ratings were Stephanie Voxland, who gave an extemporaneous reading, and Joan Hildebrandt competed in original oratory. The two students now advance to the Region 1 contest.
March 1971
The Kenyon High School Music Department's second annual Pops Concert will be presented in the high school gymnasium. Participating in the contest will be the high school band, directed by Gary Skundberg, and the high school choir, directed by David Martin. A combo of Shellie Kielmeyer on drums and Dusty Lamm and Doug Hughes on guitars are part of the program.
The Region 1 Tournament is set. Preston defeated Houston to win District 1. The District 2 title went to Emmons, who defeated a rated Hayfield team. Red Wing walloped Wabasha for District 3, and Kenyon defeated Northfield to win District 4. The region pairings are Emmons playing Preston with last year's region finalists Kenyon and Red Wing playing in the other game.