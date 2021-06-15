The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021− more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Cannon Falls
Monday, June 28 — Noon to 6 p.m., St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church, 7459 Hwy. 19 Blvd.
Faribault
Friday, June 18 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnesota Army National Guard, 3000 W. Airport Drive
Monday, June 28 — 1 to 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 Albers Path
Monday, June 28 — 1 to 7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Road
Northfield
Friday, June 18 — 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., All Saints Church, 419 Washington St.
Wednesday, June 30 — 1 to 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Hwy. 3 S.
Pine Island
Monday, June 21 — 1 to 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 214 Third St. SW
Red Wing
Wednesday, June 30 — Noon to 6 p.m., Hiawatha Valley Baptist Church, 27675 271st St.
Zumbrota
Tuesday, June 22 — Noon to 6 p.m., VFW Zumbrota, 21 E. First St.