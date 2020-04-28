Motorists will encounter detours when the Highway 57 and Highway 60 roundabout project in Wanamingo begins construction May 4, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The Highway 57 and Highway 60 intersection will be closed during construction with the following detours in place:
• Highway 60 detour: Eastbound through-traffic follows Goodhue County Road 1 south to Goodhue County Road 12 east to Goodhue County Road 10 east to Zumbrota where it connects with Hwy 52. Westbound is reverse.
• Highway 57 detour: Southbound through-traffic follows Goodhue County Road 30 west to Goodhue County Road 1 to Goodhue County Road 12 east. Northbound route is reverse.
Besides the construction of a new roundabout, the $1.77 million project includes development of a path for bicyclists and pedestrians on the east side of Hwy 57 and installation of roadway lighting.
Mathiowetz Construction is the contractor for the project, which is scheduled to be complete in July.
Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group.
MnDOT road work has been identified as a critical service in Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay at Home executive order. MnDOT is being as flexible as possible with schedules during this period of lower traffic volumes to keep projects moving forward and minimize the impact to motorists. Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.