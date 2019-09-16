Knights of the Week - Sept. 13
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff asking for help to find runaway Kenyon student
- Ray Sands and the Polka Dots celebrate 70 years of music
- Flanders, Fox face off for District 1 seat in Goodhue County
- Goodhue County 4-H'ers demonstrate knowledge, skills at State Fair
- Knights hold off pesky Highway 60 rival Z-M
- The case of the missing CDs
- Hovel Farms Family recognized as a 2019 ‘U of M Farm Family’
- Goodhue County 4-H Horse Team competes at state show
- K-W stuck behind 8 ball after slow start against L-A
- Wayne Brandt
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 17
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
Around the Web
- Badgers nose tackle Bryson Williams out for Saturday's game vs. Michigan
- Broyhill seeking Sioux City School Board seat for third time
- Ben Roethlisberger ruled out for season, which just went from bad to disastrous for Steelers
- Jerry Kill leaving SIU for position at Virginia Tech; Liz Jarnigan named athletic director
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.