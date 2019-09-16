Knights of the Week - Sept. 13

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School's Knights of the Week are, front, from left, Elliett Wieme, kindergarten, Tanya Short's class; Henry Ellingsberg, kindergarten, Krista Swanson's class and Page Buchal, first grade, Cathy Stark's class. Back, Isabella Boyum, grade 2, Renee Hildebrandt's class, Ace Laack, grade 3, Val Ashland's class and Mia Vizina, grade 4, Krista Betcher's class. Also, both Deb Hinrichs, grade 2 and Rhonda Thesing, grade 3, nominated their entire class for Noble Knight of the Week. Staff member of the Week was Holly Schaefer, paraprofessional. Teacher of the Week was Krista Betcher, grade 4, long-term substitute. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo schools)