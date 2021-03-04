An online auction fundraiser kicked off this month to benefit Pine Haven Foundation. Bidding opens March 29 and closes at 6 p.m. April 8. To view auction information visit: one.bidpal.net/phfauction.
The Pine Haven Foundation was established to benefit Pine Haven Community’s Senior Living campus in Pine Island to ensure it would continue to thrive for future generations of area seniors and their families. Pine Haven serves seniors in the surrounding counties of Dodge, Goodhue, Olmsted, Rice, Wabasha and beyond.
For more information about the online auction or giving opportunities with Pine Haven Foundation, visit pinehavencommunity.org, or contact Ellen Newman, Director of Community Relations at 507-356-8304 ext. 158.