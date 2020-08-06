During these challenging times, Goodhue County Health and Human Services has been partnering with Channel One Food Bank to host Pop-Up Food Distributions to help families and individuals who may be struggling with food issues.
The next Pop-Up/Drive Thru will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 in the parking lot of the Cannon Falls High School, 820 E Minnesota St., Cannon Falls.
Each household will receive a box of dairy, box of produce and a box of protein. It's open and free to everyone in the local communities experiencing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information contact David Anderson at 651-385-6148 or david.anderson@co.goodhue.mn.us