Goodhue County 4-H Extension Educator Alyson Kloeckner states in a press release: "It is with a heavy heart that the Hog Roast Committee and I must announce that we will be cancelling the Hog Roast for 2020 due to COVID-19 and the guidance that has been issued regarding gatherings by the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health. This decision was not made lightly, as this fundraiser funds all our state fair scholarships, and many of our programs throughout the year."
A refund process for tickets that have already been purchased from 4-H members will be made available after 4-H resumes normal operations. Please know that if you have purchased tickets, someone will contact you regarding refunds after we have resumed normal office hours and programming. The county anticipates this to happen sometime in late May.
Businesses and individuals who have donated funds, or items, to the event should look forward to contact from the 4-H office in the coming weeks.
"We want to thank our generous communities for making this event such a success each year," said Kloeckner. "We look forward to next year’s Hog Roast to celebrate our 4-H community!"
Any questions should be directed to Aly Kloeckner, Goodhue County 4-H Extension Educator at 651-385-3100 or schw1348@umn.edu.