Around 2,400 Extension Master Gardeners from all walks of life volunteer across Minnesota.
Their efforts promote healthy landscapes, healthy people, and a healthy planet. If you are interested in volunteering in Goodhue County, here’s how to get started:
● Submit an online application at: z.umn.edu/mgapplication by Oct.1, 2021.
● Upon acceptance to the program, complete the Master Gardener core course online or person at the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum beginning in January. Core course topics include soils, trees, lawn care, weeds, fruits and vegetables, and pest management. Scholarships are available upon request.
● Share the wonders of gardening as an intern by volunteering for 50 hours your first year, while learning alongside an experienced mentor and other enthusiastic gardeners.
● Celebrate! Start your second year as a Master Gardener in your community by volunteering at least 25 hours each year as you also continue your Master Gardener education.
Join us! Learn more at extension.umn.edu/master-gardener or contact us at goodhuemgs@gmail.com or 651-385-3100.