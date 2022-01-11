Happy Birthday to my nephew, Jon Aase, who celebrates his birthday on Jan. 13! Hope you have a great day, Jon.
On Monday, Julie and I had so much fun having coffee at Connie Barrett’s home. Connie had all of her Christmas decorations still up, and it was fun to see all of her pretty things. We had a hoot sharing stories, but I think Connie came out on top with some of the funniest of the day. Thanks for all the good treats, Connie, and I’ll have to schedule a coffee party at the farm once the weather gets a little warmer.
On Tuesday afternoon, Judy Kvittem Miller stopped in Dennison for a quick visit with Julie. Judy and Julie were best friends in high school, and hadn’t seen each other for awhile, so it was fun for them to see each other, even if it was just for a bit. The girls are planning on a longer visit the next time they get together.
My friend, Pam Seaser and I enjoyed a great lunch at Nori’s Latin American Restaurant in Geneva last Friday. What a little gem of a restaurant. If you’re ever in the Geneva area, check it out for breakfast or lunch. It’s really delicious!
Moland Worship Services for Sunday, Jan. 16, will be Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., followed by Worship Services and Holy Communion at 10:30 with Pastor Deborah Lyanga leading us. On Saturday, Jan. 22, we will have a Family Night Worship at 5 p.m., followed by potluck and board games. Plan to attend; it’s pretty fun. No Worship on Sunday, Jan. 23. Sunday, Jan. 30, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship at 10:30 a.m.
Julie and Heather got together for their Christmas gift exchange at Lacey’s Kitchen and Cocktails on Friday. Maggie joined them later, and the girls got to spend the afternoon together.
On Friday, I hosted a lutefisk dinner for Gwen Springer, Helen Sathre, and Gail Kaderlik. We had lutefisk, Gwen’s delicious lefse, and all the trimmings, which tasted really good. I had a nice fire going in the fireplace, and the house was warm and cozy even though it was -15 degrees outside. Brrrr! I sent a take-out dinner with Helen and Gail for their brother, Jim, as he’s a lover of lutefisk too! We’ll do it again next year. Another lutefisk lover is Mark Dressel, so I took a dinner over to him on Sunday morning for him to enjoy. I had a nice visit with Julie and Eric as well.
On Saturday, Chuck, Lori, Krissy and I traveled to St. Peter to meet Troy and Anna Vangsness for a day of fun. St. Peter has some cute shops downtown, so we did a little shopping, and then enjoyed having lunch at Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter. We had so much fun catching up with Troy and Anna, and are already planning another visit this spring.
Ryan Block participated in the JV/Varsity Dual Wrestling Meet in Farmington this weekend. Ryan was recently moved up to the JV squad, and we’re all so happy for him. Mary would be over-the-moon proud of her grandson! Ryan did end up with a pin at the tourney. Congratulations, Ryan!!
Happy Golden Birthday to my great-nephew, Henry Aase. He turned 8 on the 8th, and David and Lauren had a “virtual” birthday party for him just to be safe. It looks like it was a super fun day for our little birthday boy!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.