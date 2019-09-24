Are you looking for a way to make a difference in someone's life? The Hospice program at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing is recruiting for companion, respite and pet therapy volunteers.
Hospice is a program designed to provide care for people in the final stages of life, and support patients and their families through this time. The physical, emotional and spiritual care of patients is delivered to patients in the familiar setting of their own home — whether that is a private residence, assisted living, skilled nursing center or group home.
Volunteers provide companionship and support to patients and their loved ones. Volunteers meet with patients weekly to provide support. In addition, volunteers read to patients, play games, or give rides in wheelchairs.
Hospice is also seeking calm, gentle dogs and their handlers for volunteer roles. These therapy teams offer the love and support of canine companionship to patients. Volunteers are needed in Red Wing and the surrounding communities. Comprehensive training for companion and pet therapy volunteers is provided at no cost.
Those who are interested in volunteering or would like more information should contact the hospice office in Red Wing at 651-385-3404 by Sept. 27 to participate in the fall training sessions.