After much consideration, the Lake City Chamber of Commerce along with the Tour de Pepin committee have made the decision to postpone Tour de Pepin to Saturday, September 26, 2020. Tour de Pepin is an annual bike tour around Lake Pepin, starting in Lake City, that is typically held the first Saturday in June each year.
“As one of the most popular bike events in the Midwest, this was a tough decision, but at the end of the day we need to do what is best and safest for our riders and communities. We are hopeful that this date will be safer for riders, volunteers, and the communities surrounding Lake Pepin” stated Michelle Larson, Executive Director of the Lake City Chamber of Commerce.
The September ride will still include the same four tour distances of 32, 50, 72 and 100 miles and the "ever-popular" paddleboat return to Lake City from Stockholm for 32- and 50-mile distance riders. Tour de Pepin has had over 10,000 riders enjoy the stunning views of Lake Pepin since the inception of the biking event.
“The goal of our planning committee and the chamber is to continue to make this one of the premier tours of the Midwest while keeping residents and riders safe and healthy at the same time” stated Larson.
Registration for the September ride will open on June 9, 2020. A later registration date will give the Chamber and volunteers enough time to prepare for the fall tour while providing a clearer understanding of social distancing measures that may still be in place in September.
“This tour is significant to the Lake City community and surrounding Lake Pepin area and is an important fundraiser for the Lake City Chamber of Commerce and Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance. The support we’ve received over the years is amazing and we hope to provide riders with a stunning fall ride in September this year” said Larson.
More details can be found on the event Facebook page – Tour de Pepin and on lakecity.org.