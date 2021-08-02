A reunion for descendants of Iver and Hendrika Ring will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22. The reunion will start with a worship service at 10 a.m. at the Eidsvold Methodist Church, 39520 70th Ave., Dennison.

A potluck picnic will follow at the Urland Church Park Shelter, 6940 Cty. 9 Blvd. Cannon Falls.

Bring your own tableware; coffee and beverages provided.

