March 1945
The Kenyon High School Basketball team, defending sub-district champions, fell by the wayside losing to Wanamingo 33-22. Wanamingo was led in scoring by Don Hilling and Lynn Nord and the sensational long range shooting of Carrol Davidson.
At least two Kenyon Marines are participating in the Battle of Iwo Jima. The two Kenyon men known to be on the island are Pfc. Curtis E. Jorstad and Pfc. Robert L. Benson.
March 1960
Ralph Hagberg of the Kenyon High School coaching staff along with four young basketball fans, Steven Strandemo, Ralph Bunch, Richard Lehman, and Michael Chalstrom attended the Minneapolis Lakers-St. Louis Hawks professional basketball game at the Minneapolis Auditorium.
Kenyon defeated Goodhue to advance to the finals of the east sub-district. Fred Barsness and Denny Olson led the scoring for Kenyon in the 66 to 52 victory.
March 1970
Kenyon’s “cardiac kids” won the east sub-district championship with come from behind victories over Zumbrota and Goodhue. In the title game, Goodhue led 47-31 at the end of the first half. In the second half Coach Hestad’s club came back strong and with 5 seconds left Steve Weisbecker made the second of two free throws to seal the victory at 79-78. Goodhue was possibly the best team the Vikings have faced this year.
Three Kenyon High School students were selected to participate in the District Speech Contest. Competing are Jan Hiersche in Humorous Interpretation, Karen Olson on Non-Original Oratory and Mike Tonga in Extemporaneous Speaking.