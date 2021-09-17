Nature will be putting on a colorful art show as autumn sweeps over Red Wing in the coming weeks. But that won’t be the only art to enjoy around Minnesota as the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival returns to Red Wing’s historic downtown. One of the state’s oldest juried art fairs, Red Wing Arts Fall Festival brings artists, art lovers and community together for two superb days at the peak of fall color, Oct. 9-10. This year, the Festival brings back a full slate of more than 100 talented local, regional and nationally recognized artists and fine art crafters, offering distinctive original handmade items in a wide range of prices. The Festival will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
For 55 years, the popular Red Wing Arts Fall Festival has curated an outstanding mix of high-quality work – painting, sculptures, jewelry, crafts, ceramics, textiles, photography and more – in a welcoming open air market environment. Like last year, the Festival will follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines and all events will be held outdoors. Masks will be strongly encouraged but not required.
New this year, the Festival is expanding to Red Wing’s Central Park, the City’s “living room,” which will give Festival-goers increased space to enjoy more food trucks, more music and more art experiences. Anderson Center artist-in-residence, Preeti Kaur Rajpal, a Minneapolis-based poet and writer, will be leading a chalk poetry activity in Central Park. Artist Chelsea Sagers, winner of the Red Wing Hope Mural Project, will be completing her mural, sponsored by the Red Wing Credit Union. Artist Peyton Scott Russel and his SPRAYFINGER graffiti art program will be at the festival supported by the Red Wing High School Black Student Union (BSU) and Native American Student Association (NASA).
“We have been intentional about representation and inclusion in this year’s Festival so it reflects all the diverse arts and culture in our community,” said Emily Foos, Red Wing Arts Executive Director.
The music lineup includes local favorites Tony Cuchetti, Brent and Sheena, Matt Arthur and the Bratlanders, The Bored and Ojibwe Hip Hop Artist Thomas X.
With free, physically distanced family activities in the local parks, hiking in the beautiful bluffs and shopping Red Wing’s unique shops, there will be so much to see and do beyond the Festival, including self-guided tours of the 160-year-old Oakwood Cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors will notice the 11 new sculptures throughout downtown Red Wing’s ArtWalk. There are now over 30 pieces of art to explore within walking distance of downtown Red Wing. The Riverboats will be docked at the Levee.