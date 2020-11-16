November 1945
VFW Conrad Osthum Post 141held a well-attended meeting at Clauson Hall. Seven members have joined the post since the last meeting. They are Robert Engel, Clayton Engel, George Manus, Rolland Pederson, Morris Rumpho and Otto Holta.
Protesting the hard sale of liquor in Kenyon, rural church members of the Kenyon trade community Sunday appealed to the citizens of Kenyon to vote against the licensing of the sale of intoxicating liquors.
November 1960
Rev. Karsten J. Kristenson was installed as pastor of Wanamingo and Hegre Lutheran Free Churches on Sunday.
The program at the last PTA meeting consisted of a French horn quartet of Nancy Meyer, Judy Bornfleth, Diane Quam, and Karen Langeness. Mr. Carlson, of the Kenyon music department, played the piano accompaniment for a trombone trio of Stephanie Voxland, Jaci Langeness, and Don Ersland.
November 1970
The Kenyon C squad football team finished the season undefeated by beating Zumbrota 34 to 12.
Jon Held ran a kickoff back for the first score. The second came on a pass from Held to Doug Greseth. Randy Wahlberg scored Kenyon’s final touchdowns.
Specialist Four Steven Lee received the Army Commendation Medal while serving with the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. Spec. Lee earned the award for meritorious service as a rifleman in Company C, near Xuan Loc, Vietnam.