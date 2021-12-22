The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club monthly meeting was held on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. John Smith organized an ice breaker with the popular children’s game, The Telephone Game. The secretary and treasurer reports were read and approved. Club members were reminded to re-enroll and pay club dues. A motion was approved to donate items to the St. Michael’s Church Adopt-A-Family. After the meeting, club members enjoyed a snack and played bingo. New club t-shirts were distributed. The next meeting will be held January 9th, with bowling as the activity.
Submitted by Anna Ostertag, club reporter.