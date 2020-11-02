Noble Knights of the Week - Nov. 4

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School’s Noble Knights of the Week are students who have been especially respectful, responsible and safe this week. Pictured front, seated, from left, Charlie Baker, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Jaxsyn Bauer, kindergarten, Tanya Short and Lilian Piper, first grade, Tony Donkers. Middle, seated, Aspen Amiot, kindergarten, Katie Valek. Middle, standing, Nori Fleming, first grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Lexi VandeWalker, second grade, Renee Hildebrandt; Isabella Boyum, third grade, Sandra Sahl and Cora Foss, third grade, Val Ashland. Back, Avery Tupa, fourth grade, Jake Wieme; Stella Haugen, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing; Mali Quam, fourth grade, Jena LeTourneau and Talon Berge, second grade, Deb Hinrichs. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments