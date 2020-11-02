Noble Knights of the Week - Nov. 4
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
Four days before Election Day, nearly 1.6 million Minnesotans had already voted in the presidential election. Read more
During a record-breaking year for early voting in Minnesota, Thursday’s appellate court decision to segregate absentee ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day is weighing heavy on the minds of local election officials. Read more
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are headed back to Minnesota Friday, underscoring the importance of the state’s 10 Electoral College votes as they chase the required 270 to win the presidency. Read more
