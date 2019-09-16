Kenyon class of 52 and 53

The Kenyon High School classes of 1952 and 1953 held their reunion recently. Attending were, front, from left, Delphine Remold Burt, Barbara Dahlen Anderson, Olive Kispert Houston, Lila Luebke Cole, Mary Torkelson Tweite, Arlene Sanborn Nelson, Mary Danielson Ryberg, Norliene Raabolle Wells, Back, Arlen Fordahl, Richard Wickum, Beverly Derschied Sorenson, Jean Flom Carlson, Alyce Grose Matthees ,LaVonne Magee Dyrdahl, JoAnn Voxland Lancaster, Colleen Halseth Estrem, Robert Aaker, Harris Hostager, Vivian Schwake Ocenasek, Norlyne Kitzman Underdahl, Carl Finnesgard and Wayne Clark. (Photo courtesy of Del Ryberg)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments