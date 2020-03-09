All young people, from pre-kindergarten through grade 12, are encouraged to submit their paintings, drawings, sculpture, pottery or other art, for the Zumbrota Area Arts Council (ZAAC) Youth Art Contest in June. Art must be submitted by Friday, June 12, and can be dropped off at Flowers on Main (345 South Main St.) in Zumbrota during regular business hours, or pickup can be arranged.
“This contest is a wonderful opportunity for all youth to share their creativity and ideas, as well as to connect with others who may have similar interests,” according to Candy Marx of ZAAC, chair of the event.
Each individual may submit up to three pieces of art. All art submitted will be displayed during Zumbrota's Covered Bridge Art and Music Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20 in the Reading Room of the Zumbrota Public Library on Saturday. Prior to the event, three local art judges will assess the art and determine award winners. Prizes are $15 for pre-kindergarten through kindergarten, $25 for grades one through four, $40 for grades five through eight and $50 for grades nine through 12.
All award winners will have their art and their picture submitted to area newspapers for publication, and will also have their work displayed on the ZAAC website, www.zaac.org.
A $70 People’s Choice Award, voted on by those who view the exhibition, will be given. That artist’s winning entry will be pictured on the publicity for next year’s Youth Art Contest. The publicity includes posters and post cards. Should the winner of one of the three age categories also be chosen for the People’s Choice Award, that person will be awarded both prizes.
For more information on the contest, call Candy Marx, 507-843-4320, or check the ZAAC website for details and as well as news of other upcoming ZAAC events.