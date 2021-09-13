September 1946
Clarence Gunhus, who has operated the Jack Sprat Food Store, the past three years, has sold his business to M. W. Wunderlich, former owner of the store. Since he sold his grocery business three years ago, Mr. Wunderlich has been on the road as a salesman.
The new chimney of the North Star Creamery will rise into the air 129 feet when complete.
The Quamme Post, VFW of Wanamingo, staged a fine homecoming celebration. It was a happy day for John Wing of Kenyon, the winner of a new Ford car.
September 1961
The Kenyon High School football team lost its second game of the season to New Richland 18 to 12. Don Haugen was the defensive star for the Vikings, in addition to rolling up a size-able amount of yardage from his fullback position.
John Shirley Cole, Kenyon Postmaster and civic leader died suddenly of a heart attack. Mr. Cole was appointed acting postmaster in November of 1957, and President Eisenhower confirmed his appointment in May 1959.
September 1971
At least four former Kenyon High School athletes are playing college football this fall. Steve Sviggum is a starting cornerback for St. Olaf. Jim Sviggum and Wendy Ring have seen considerable action for Augsburg. Tom Johnson is a backup quarterback for Waldorf College.
This fall, Danny Quam has been sidelined with knee surgery and will not be playing for Concordia College in Moorhead.
Craig Vangsness was the winner of the Kenyon FFA Chapter Creed Speaking Contest. Rolf Shelstad placed second and Randy Braaten third. Other contestants from the freshman agricultural class were Doug Amundson, Steven Dyrdahl, and Terry Sahl.