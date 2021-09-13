Jared Trost, a 1996 graduate of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School, will travel to Uganda with his wife Erica and their four children for mission work in Uganda, Africa for about six weeks in 2022. The Trost family will be serving as short term assistants for the Association of Free Lutheran Churches (AFLC) mission program in Uganda. They will join long-term AFLC missionary families who are already working there, notably Brent and Emily Raan. Emily Raan (Walker) is also a K-W graduate. The Raan family is just beginning a ministry in Gulu, Uganda and the Trost's will assist them in their efforts through community service activities and possibly a drinking water well installation. A bake sale and rummage sale fundraiser for the Uganda mission work is planned at the Wanamingo Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information about the AFLC mission work in Uganda found at vimeo.com/357609560. (Photo courtesy of Jared Trost)