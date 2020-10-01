Goodhue County Department of Public Health will be hosting several flu clinics in the area for everyone ages 6 months and older. Shots and mist are available.
Cannon Falls — 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Ansgar's Lutheran Church, 7459 MN-19
Goodhue — 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Goodhue Lions Club, 105 Broadway St.
Zumbrota — 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at United Redeemer Church, 560 W Third St.
Kenyon — 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22. The location is to be determined.
Face masks and social distancing are required (children under age 2 should not wear a mask). Those with or without insurance are welcome. Pre-registration is recommended but not required.
Call Goodhue County Health and Human Services at 651-385-3200 for more information. See co.goodhue.mn.us to register.