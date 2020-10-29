Erin Houglum of Kenyon completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August. Houglum earned a Bachelor of Science with a nuclear medicine technology major and gerontology emphasis.
Erin Houglum earns degree from Wisconsin-La Crosse
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch rejected 2nd District candidate Tyler Kistner’s appeal of a lower court ruling that said the race against U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, will be decided during the Nov. 3 election. Read more
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Minnesota Republican candidate's bid to delay voting in his congressional race to February after the death of a third-party candidate was rejected Tuesday at the Supreme Court. Read more
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota voters may be fixated on the presidential race or other high-profile races, but there’s an important race on the back of the ballot. Read more
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.