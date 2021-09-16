The Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Sunday, Sept. 12. The meeting started with a quick get-to-know-each-other ice breaker. Old business included a recap from members on the Goodhue County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair. The club also discussed its 4-H sign on Hwy. 60 west of Kenyon. New business included election of new club officers, promoting 4-H during National 4-H week, 4-H club records and the Little Caesar Fundraiser. Amelia Kispert gave a demonstration on the dog project.
If you are interested in learning more about 4-H, the Holden Hi-Lites 4-H Club invites you to attend an Ice Cream Social at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at St. Michael’s Church in Kenyon. For more information contact Dana Ostertag at danaostertag1@gmail.com