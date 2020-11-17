Kenyon Historical Society's annual Cookies and Treats Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Gunderson House, 107 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon.
To preorder your treats for pick up on Dec. 5, contact Debb Paquin at 507-838-2632 or Coralee Monroe at 507-789-6399 by Saturday, Nov. 28. You may also call to schedule a time to come to the Gunderson House to select your treats in person on Dec. 5. The cost is $9 per pound for cookies or treats. Masks and social distancing will be required inside the House. The number of guests inside will be limited, and no tours will be available.
The annual event is a fundraiser benefitting the Kenyon Area Historical Society and is being held in conjunction with Christmas in Kenyon activities.
This years goodies include: Almond sticks, Biscotti, Caramels, Date balls, Decorated sugar cookies, Fattiman, Fudge, Ginger snaps, Kringla, Krumkake, Lefse, Lemon dimples, Peanut butter kiss cookies, Rosettes, Rum balls, Russian tea cakes, Sanbakels, Spritz and Truffles.