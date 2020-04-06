Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN... MINNESOTA RIVER NEAR JORDAN AFFECTING CARVER AND SCOTT COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. CLOUD AFFECTING BENTON...SHERBURNE AND STEARNS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. PAUL AFFECTING DAKOTA...RAMSEY AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3 AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN.. MINNESOTA RIVER AT MONTEVIDEO AFFECTING CHIPPEWA...LAC QUI PARLE AND YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT MORTON AFFECTING REDWOOD AND RENVILLE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT SAVAGE AFFECTING DAKOTA...HENNEPIN AND SCOTT COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER NEAR HASTINGS L/D 2 AFFECTING DAKOTA... WASHINGTON AND PIERCE COUNTIES RUM RIVER NEAR ST. FRANCIS AFFECTING ANOKA COUNTY .OVERVIEW...RELATIVELY DRY WEATHER THIS WEEK SHOULD ALLOW AREA RIVER LEVELS TO EITHER STAGNATE OR CONTINUE TO FALL. OVERALL, RIVER LEVELS HAVE BEEN UNDERACHIEVING THEIR FORECAST HEIGHTS SO THIS IS PROMISING FOR A POTENTIAL END TO SPRING FLOODING CONCERNS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL RADIO OR TV STATION FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS FLOOD EVENT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW EXPECTED TO END SUNDAY EVENING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3. * FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY EVENING. * AT 8:15 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 679.8 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 680.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING. &&