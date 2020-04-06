On April 1 the Joint Parish Committee decided not to have any in person services or activities at church through April 30 in accordance with public health guidelines.
Joint Parish Committee will meet again April 30 via Zoom to plan for May. Parishioners are encouraged to continue watching the online services and to remember to send in regular church offerings.
The church mailing addresses are: Trinity Lutheran Church PO Box 316 Wanamingo, MN 55983; Wanamingo Lutheran Church PO Box 318 Wanamingo, MN 55983.
Pastor Chris said, "Thank you for your faithful support! Please stay safe. God bless you all."