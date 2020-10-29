Kenyon Senior Living (KSL) has a rich heritage of providing high quality senior living and services to those in our community, and their families. A press release states the Board of Directors want that to continue. KSL believes that it is best served by retaining the services of a senior living management company.
The Board has selected Heartland Senior Management Services, LLC, (HSMS) to fulfill that task effective Oct. 1, 2020. HSMS will be working in a partnership arrangement with Minnewaska Community Health Services, (MCHS), of Starbuck, Minnesota to help lead KSL forward.
Together the combined leadership of HSMS and MLH has over 50 years of senior living management experience. KSL will continue to serve seniors with purpose, compassion and care. The Board is excited about the future of Kenyon Senior Living and what it can mean to seniors and their families