December 1946
From the Viking Hi-Lites Second Grade: Gloria Gunhus, Roberta Lehman, and Jacquelyn Ramness all celebrated birthdays in November.
Those who have not been absent or tardy the past six weeks include Rox Ann Boles, John Flick, Larry Flom, Gloria Gunhus, Geraldine Hinderaker, Curtis Luebke, Jimmy Oelschlager, Jacquelyn Ramness, Muriel Quam, David Ronning, Lois Sahl, and Eugene Somdahl.
Kenyon village, in the annual election, again registered for liquor. Four hundred thirty-eight residents voted for a license to sell intoxicating liquor. Four hundred twenty-nine people of Kenyon voted against the issue. By nine votes, the question passed.
Now showing at the Time Theater a brand-new movie “Blondie Knows Best.” Blondie, Dagwood, and Alexander, and others provide the roars and chuckles.
December 1961
Electric bills for November will be marked paid. The decision to donate these services was made at a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Kenyon Municipal Utilities. The commission felt that expenses for 1961 were considerably lower than usual and should be passed on to the regular utility customers.
Pin Notes from the Bowlitorium: Mr. and Mrs. Archie Tretler, youth group advisors of Trinity Lutheran Church of West Concord, bowled with 21 boys and girls on Sun. Night. Georgia Wilson, who has only bowled a few times, picked up the 4-7-10 split.
Coach Ralph Hagberg’s B-team defeated Wanamingo 34 to 19. Denny Greseth was the leading scorer for the young Vikings with eleven points.
December 1971
Coach Dave Mauseth’s Kenyon Wrestling Team opened its season at Dodge Center, dropping a 33-27 decision. Getting pins for Kenyon were Doug Amundson and Bob Klahr. Those who won by decision were Tom Sahl, Dan Torgerson, Jeff Floren, and Mike Klahr.
Mary and Charlie Aase, Junell Kaiserlik, Donna and Jim Meyer, and Kent Whitney, all students at Mankato State College, spent Thanksgiving with their families.
Steve Sviggum, a 1969 graduate of Kenyon High School, is vying for a guard position on the St. Olaf basketball team after a successful football season for the Oles.
Brian Nystuen was a member this fall of the 1971 Winona State College Cross Country Team.