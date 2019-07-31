July 1944
A Chicago Great Western Freight train wreck, one of the worst ever recorded in the division of the company, cost the lives of 65 cattle, crippled 10 others and did an estimated $25,000 damage. The southbound train left the rails at the north entrance to the Kenyon railroad yards.
Myron R. Kvittem of Army Air Base of Rapid City, South Dakota has been promoted from second lieutenant to first lieutenant.
July 1959
The Kenyon Development Corp. announced that public dances will be held at the new factory building. Proceeds will be used to paint the outside of the building. Brother Burr and his Burrows will play for the first dance.
Miss Jean Luebke, local FHA president, and Miss Nancy Meyer attended the FHA Educational Camp at Arrowhead Lake north of Virginia, Minnesota.
July 1969
Mr. and Mrs. Rennie Larson, former proprietors of the Bowlitorium, have sold their home and will move to Freeport, Illinois, where Mr. Larson will be employed as an industrial inspector.
The Kenyon Band will give its final concert of the summer Friday night. Numbers to be featured this week are “Georgy Girl,” “Up, Up and Away,” “Windy,” “Joshua,” “Citadel March,” “Scarlet Ribbons,” “Belmont Overture” and “the Bossa Nova.”