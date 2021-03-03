Daisy Leonard, Sunny Leonard and Coco Leonard of Dennison were among the Minnesota Connections Academy students to earn honor roll recognition for superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must achieve a specified overall grade percentage depending on their grade level as well as other academic and enrollment benchmarks. Minnesota Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school for K-12 public students across the state.