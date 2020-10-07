October 1945
The Kenyon-Zumbrota football game was one for the books. In defeating an outclassed Zumbrota squad 68-0, the Vikings may have set a state scoring record for points in a single quarter. In the second quarter, Kenyon scored 41 points on six touchdowns and seven extra points.
From Viking Hi-Lites: In second grade Homer Bauer celebrated his birthday in Sept. Those who have birthdays in Oct. are Elaine Kitzman, David Sands, LaDonna Schreiber, Robert Morkre, and Sara Schwasinger.
October 1960
Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Jacobson and family have moved from rural Kenyon into the former Walter Flick residence at 309 Red Wing Ave., which they recently purchased.
Kenyon defeated Cannon Falls 12-6 in the annual Jug Game. The Vikings’ first scoring drive ended with a 39-yard pass from Brian Kispert to Ben Danielson. Gary Strandemo scored Their second touchdown. A defensive play by Roland Hukriede put the stopper on Cannon Falls’ last march, and Kenyon took over on downs.
October 1970
The 1970 Homecoming will get underway on Thursday Evening with coronation and pep fest and continue through Friday. The Homecoming football game will take place between Kenyon and Cannon Falls for the Brown Jug. The Vikings are currently rated fourth among the small schools in Minnesota.
Mrs. Hannah Parkhurst celebrated her 92nd birthday at the Kenyon Sunset Home. Mrs. Parkhurst is the widow of L.D. Parkhurst, a Civil War veteran, was the first resident of the Sunset Home when it opened. She received greetings from President Nixon.