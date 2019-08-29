The Kenyon Literary Guild meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the First Lutheran Church, Kenyon. Mary Dalbotten will present the program and the new officers for the upcoming year will be hostesses.
Kenyon Literary Guild meets Sept. 9
