A HHW Household Hazardous Waste collection will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Wanamingo Cenex-Hwy. 60, 700 Third Ave. S, Wanamingo.
Fluorescent bulbs will no longer be accepted at the HHW collections. The Goodhue County Recycling Center accepts bulbs Monday-Friday. Please call 651-385-3109 for more information. Household Hazardous Waste drop-off is also available at the Goodhue County Recycling Center in Red Wing from May through Oct. 29, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except holidays). Please utilize the drop-off as much as possible to prevent large crowds at the collection events around the county. There is a 10 gallon per person per day limit at the Red Wing drop-off.