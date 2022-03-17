Minnesota Statutes 13D.04 requires that “a schedule of the regular meetings of a public body shall be kept on file at its primary offices.”
Due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, it was determined that in-person meetings or meetings conducted under Minn. Stat. 13D.02 a were not practical or prudent, and therefore, were temporarily conducted by telephone or other electronic means pursuant to Minn. Stat. 13D.021.
At the March 9, 2022, County Board Workshop, the board discussed returning to in person meetings beginning in May. In addition, historically the board has participated in out county meetings in Kenyon during the month of May and at both the Cannon Valley Fair and the Goodhue County Fair during the summer months.
Staff recommended the board approve amending the regularly scheduled virtual meetings beginning in May to in person meetings the first and third Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. in the County Board Room, Government Center, Red Wing with the exception the following exceptions:
• May 3 - Kenyon City Hall
• July 1- Cannon Valley Fair
• Aug. 11- Goodhue County Fair at 10 a.m.
The second board meeting in July and August will be on an as-needed basis.
The Goodhue County emergency declaration will be lifted consistent with the federal government guidelines.