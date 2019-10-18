Agricultural producers looking to solve natural resource problems on their farms should apply now for assistance through the EQIP administered by the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Keep your eyes open for large and small gullys and keep your mind open to new possibilities for managing your fields to reduce runoff and erosion.
Applications are accepted at anytime and are looking at 2020 projects right now.
Call the USDA Service Center at 651-923-5300 with any questions and visit http://www.mn.nrcs.usda.gov/ to learn more.