The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) ohas awarded 23 grants for a total of $91,070 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included seven Emerging Artist grants for $17,070, 10 Advancing Artist grants for $50,000, and six General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $24,000.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.
Grants were awarded to the following individuals and arts organizations in Goodhue County:
Deb Lee Carson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Wild and Untethered Exhibition.
Becky Jokela received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Sogn Valley - Painting the Little Cannon Watershed.
Bells of the Bluffs Handbell Ensemble received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.