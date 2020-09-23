Applications are still being accepted from small businesses, nonprofits, agricultural businesses, churches, assisted care facilities, hospitals and clinics in Goodhue County. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31 at noon.
This grant is available to help Goodhue County applicants with expenses incurred due to the pandemic. Businesses can qualify for up to $10,000 in grant funds. These funds can be used for operating expenses including rent and mortgage payments, utility payments, payments to suppliers, expenses associated with reopening or making changes due to the pandemic and other critical non-payroll expenses.
Easily apply by reviewing the grant guidelines and completing the application found at cedausa.com. Submit applications and relevant invoices, receipts or statements for the above eligible expenses to goodhuecountycares@cedausa.com.
All businesses should consider applying. There are associates available to give assistance in completing the application and to answer questions. Direct any questions about the grant program or application to goodhuecountycares@cedausa.com or send questions by phone at 651-329-5116.