The following local residents were among 620 students who earned honors from Rochester Community and Technical College for the spring semester ending this past May:

President's list 

Kenyon — Kayleigh Jackson

West Concord — Bailey Kennedy, Bridget Kennedy and Theresa Zastrow

To qualify for the president's list, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 4.0 GPA.

Dean's list

Kenyon — Shawnna Bolinger and Edward Matul

Nerstrand — Cole Axelson

Wanamingo — Emily Bathen, Jeremy Parlier and Morgyn Schaefer

West Concord — Matthew Audette-Hoberg, Jenna Baumgartner, Lily Finne and Kathleen Wood

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

