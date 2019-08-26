Victor Martinez, of Kenyon, attended the prestigious Engineering Scholars Program (ESP) from July 21 to 27 at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. More than 140 high school students from 13 states were accepted into this highly competitive scholarship program. Engineering Scholars is part of Michigan Tech's Summer Youth Programs.
The Engineering Scholars Program provides an opportunity for students to investigate careers in engineering and science. The students participated in engineering sessions, group projects, and special topic presentations with a diverse group of peers from all over the country and around the world. ESP provided a week-long look at engineering careers in areas like mechanical, computer, environmental, electrical, chemical, biomedical, civil, geological, and materials engineering.
In addition, the students experienced college life by staying in residence halls, eating in university cafeterias and exploring campus life among others with similar interests. Following intensive classroom and lab experiences in the day, they enjoyed team competitions, a variety show and many outdoor activities.