April 1946
At a Boy Scout Court of Honor, Gene Knowlton will receive his Life Scout award. Several requirements have been met for this presentation. It is thought that Gene may become the first Eagle Scout of the Kenyon troop.
The new Cub Scout pack will be honored with their Cubmaster George Hanson. Den Chiefs John Cole, Robert Frigaard, and Richard Werdahl will receive their Cub Scout shoulder cords.
Word was officially received from the War Department confirming the death of Myron Bjerva, who had been reported missing in action while on duty in the Marianas in Nov. 1944.
April 1961
The Kenyon School Board discussed the addition of wrestling to the athletic program. The sport is for students from a weight of 90 pounds up to the heavyweight class and would involve students who do not participate in basketball. All but three of the HVL Conference schools now have wrestling.
The Kenyon High School FFA crops judging team won second place in the district contest. All four team members placed in the top ten: Roy Schmoll placed second in the competition, Donald Haugen fifth, Jay Fleming sixth and Richard Schwake eighth.
The farm management team of Ronald Huseth and Lloyd Kispert will represent the district in the state contest during the State FFA Convention.
April 1971
U. S. Air Force First Lieutenant Charles Voxland has received the Air Medal for aerial achievement in Vietnam. Lt. Voxland, an F-100 Super Sabre fighter bomber pilot at Phan Nang Air Base, was cited for his outstanding airmanship and courage on missions completed under hazardous conditions.
The Kenyon High School baseball team will open their conference season against a strong Lake City team. Coach Wayne Flaten will rely on southpaws Terry Johnson, Tom Johnson and Rick Sviggum. The fourth pitcher on the team is right-hander Mark Strandemo. The Vikings won their opening game, defeating Northfield 4 to 1.