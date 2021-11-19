SOW 11-19-21 crop

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for Nov. 19, pictured from left, front, Eleanor Johnson, kindergarten, Katie Valek; David Aguilar Garcia, first grade, Katie Benbrooks; Gretta Haugen, first grade, Tony Donkers and Hunter Aronson, second grade, Deb Hinrichs. Back, Charlie Boyum, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky; Logan Schmitz, third grade, Val Ashland; Hayden Brown, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Randy Gomez Hernandez, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
Load comments