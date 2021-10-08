SOW 10-8-21 1

Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School Noble Knights of the Week for Oct. 8, pictured from left, front, Gabriella Lucio, kindergarten, Tanya Short; Harper Caron, kindergarten, Katie Valek; Jack Priebe, first grade, Katie Benbrooks; Charlee Berg, first grade, Tony Donkers; Elliett Wieme, second grade, Deb Hinrichs and Jacob Hackett, second grade, Megan Sabrowsky. Back, Kora Theobald, third grade, Val Ashland; Evan Peterson, third grade, Sandy Sahl; Christian LaCanne, fourth grade, Jen Subra and Isabella Boyum, fourth grade, Rhonda Thesing. (Photo courtesy of Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School)
