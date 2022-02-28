As Minnesota COVID-19 cases continue to descend after the Omicron surge, many people are wondering if the pandemic is over and if we can forgo many of our COVID-19 restrictions. While the virus isn't going away and we can't predict what is next, there are signs that we are moving into the control phase of the pandemic.
What does endemic mean?
The CDC defines endemic as “the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area.” In simpler terms, it means a point at which the infection is no longer unpredictably disruptive. Endemic does not mean that the virus is no longer harmful, but it means that it is relatively stable and predictable. Once a disease becomes endemic, its transmission levels might vary by season, as with the flu. And it’s possible to have epidemics or pandemics of endemic diseases.
How do we get there?
No magic number or formula will tell us when COVID-19 has reached an endemic stage in the United States. In general, an endemic state will be reached when COVID cases are stable and can be managed with the available tools (such as vaccines and therapeutics) without stressing our hospital capacity.
The future of COVID will depend both on the virus’s continued evolution and on our response. Controlling the virus will not mean putting it behind us, but instead means keeping tabs on it and continuing to build and maintain resources to fight it.