A collection for only household hazardous waste (HHW) items will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kenyon Municipal Pool, 301 First St.
To avoid long lines and promote social distancing, extended collection times are being offered this year. HHW items can also be dropped off at the Recycling Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday through Aug. 7.
For more information on the revised 2020 HHW Schedule and what you can bring to a collection, see co.goodhue.mn.us/Calendar. Business hazardous waste can be taken to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility.
Items that can be dropped off include: paint/stain/thinner; pesticides/herbicides/ products designed to kill weeds, bugs, rodents, mold and fungus; automotive products like bad gas, cleaners, antifreeze, fuels, grease, lead-acid batteries; household products like drain opener, strong cleaners, spot removers, adhesives, acids & bases; exotic batteries like Ni-Cad rechargeable, Button, Lithium, Mercury, other unusual batteries; thermostats, mercury switches; partial/plugged aerosol cans or pressurized spray cans of all types. Empty, depressurized cans can be disposed of in your trash.
Other items like business waste, electronics, prescription drugs, empty containers, non-hazardous products like soaps, regular light bulbs, broken glass or ceramics, waste oil and filters, medical wastes/sharps, explosives and ammunition and appliances will not be accepted.
For safety, place waste products in a box when transporting. Call the HHW Hotline at 651-385-3107 with any questions.