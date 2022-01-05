January 1947
Last Sun. afternoon local Boy Scouts Gene Knowlton, Bobby Frigaard, Marvin Clark, Iroll Skaar, Jr. John Cole, and Jimmy Sands hiked out to Baker’s Cave on a well-planned camping trip. The boys had provisions for two days and nights and army sleeping bags. The temperatures started to drop in the afternoon, and by early evening, the troop broke camp and returned home with thoughts of warm beds.
From Frank Callister’s Befuddlings: The Harvey Bergh’s, married last Sun. afternoon, got off on the matrimonial trail by being towed into Minneapolis on their honeymoon. Within six miles of Minneapolis, their car said, “No more and stopped.”
January 1962
Brother Burr and the Burros came home to play for the Kenyon High School Alumni Party. The orchestra originated in Kenyon about five years ago and is now considered one of the favorite dance and recording bands in this section of the state. Kenyonites who are members of the band are director Graydon Burow, Bucky Burow, Jeff Cole, and Rolf Stepperud.
The Kenyon Vikings, shooting 75% from the free-throw line, defeated Northfield 53-51. Excitement reached a peak in the final 45 seconds when eleven points were scored. Steve Sands led Kenyon with six field goals and eleven free throws. Dave Arneson had fourteen points and twelve rebounds.
January 1972
The Kenyon High School wrestlers returned to action at home, defeating Medford 42-9. Tom Sahl, Bob Klahr, Jeff Floren, and Bruce Kvittem all had pins. Winning by decision were Dan Torgerson, Kevin Gunhus, Mike Klahr, and Ken Fordahl.
Tom Blair, fired from his duties as Kenyon Police Chief on Dec. 6 after four months on the job, resumed his position on Jan. 1. Mayor Clarence Dahlen, Councilmen Ugland, Christensen, and Hukriede, Village Attorney Frank Peterson, Blair, Harold Nielsen, and Gerald Vesters met to discuss the situation and differences. After considerable discussion and concessions on both sides, the mayor called for a special session. During which Blair was re-hired by a 3-0 vote.